David Tlale unveils latest collection on streets of New York

JOHANNESBURG - South African fashion designer David Tlale took to the streets of New York to unveil his latest collection in multiple locations.

The street runway show also formed an integral part of a four-day trip to the Big Apple organised by Courvoisier

South Africa in celebration of New York Fashion Week.

The show saw Tlale use two iconic New York backdrops, Times Square and the Highline, as the setting to reveal his new Azania spring/summer collection.

“I always enjoy presenting the unexpected and I couldn’t think of a better place than the streets of New York City to show my new collection which is, after all, inspired by this city and its hustle and fast-forward bustle," Tlale said.

“It is amazing to be back at New York Fashion Week and I’m so happy I did a street-style show and not a runway. People were wondering what was happening – and that was what I loved about it. To have people come up to me and say ‘yes, honey, we love it!’ meant the world to me.”