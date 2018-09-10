Dan Plato shares mayoral ambitions for Cape Town
Currently serving as the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC, Plato says he’ll outline plans for the City once has made the cut as a shortlisted candidate.
CAPE TOWN - Dan Plato has ambitions to return as City of Cape Town mayor.
Currently serving as the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC, Plato says he’ll outline plans for the city once he has made the cut as a shortlisted candidate.
Nominations for the position closed last Monday.
Plato served as Cape Town mayor from May 2009 until June 2011.
Plato served as ward councillor for Belhar and Ravensmead when he ascended to the mayoral position.
He's now entered the fray again along with the city’s Transport Mayco member, Brett Herron.
“I have applied to be considered for the next mayor of Cape Town. My application is in and I've been informed that I'll be interviewed.”
Heinrich Volmink from Gauteng also has his sights set on the job.
“My home is Cape Town. I was born there, I've spent much of my life there. My family is there. It's where my roots are and where my home is.”
Provincial legislature Speaker, Sharna Fernandez and Cape Town's deputy mayor, Ian Neilson, are also said to be in the running.
A candidate will be elected by the end of the month to take over the reins from Patricia de Lille at the end of October.
De Lille agreed to step down from the position following a lengthy public mudslinging match between her and party bosses.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
