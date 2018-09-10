DA's Maimane wants Eskom to publicise terms of R33bn China loan
The DA threatened legal action against President Cyril Ramaphosa should he fail to reveal information around the loan.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants Eskom to divulge the terms and conditions of the R33 billion loan it had received from China.
Ramaphosa is yet to respond to Maimane.
Maimane says that if the information is made public, it will minimise the risks of corruption.
“We’re simply trying to protect the people of South Africa from any corruption or any of those issues. Ultimately, we believe that we’ll go into litigation if needs be.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
