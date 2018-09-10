DA, new NMB coalition govt to face off in court over no-confidence vote
The party is challenging the outcomes of last month's council meeting that resulted in Athol Trollip being sacked.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the newly formed Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government are set to square off in the Port Elizabeth High Court this week.
Trollip says they'll rely on the law to prove the gathering was illegal.
“We believe that what transpired in that council meeting after the Democratic Alliance and its coalition partners left the council was ultra vires. We’ll hear what the court has to say and respect the outcome.”
But the African National Congress’ Andile Lungisa is adamant they followed the rules.
“The council meeting was guided by the rules and the Municipal Structures Act. It was above board.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
