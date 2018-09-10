CT Press Club condemns threats against journalist after alleged ouster plot

Journalist Qaanitah Hunter has revealed that she's received threatening messages including a photograph of a firearm.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cape Town Press Club has condemned threats levelled against a Sunday Times journalist following a report she co-wrote about a meeting of former President Jacob Zuma and his allies at a Durban hotel last week.

In the article, it's claimed a clandestine meeting was held between Zuma, African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and the two leaders from the youth and women's leagues.

The ANC has called on the paper to retract the report, which alleges the group was discussing a plot to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Journalist Qaanitah Hunter has revealed that she's received threatening messages, including a photograph of a firearm.

The Cape Town Press Club's Andrew Donaldson says they won't stand aside when journalists are personally attacked and threatened.

“It is very upsetting that journalists should receive threats like this. The picture of the gun is clearly a set of violence, and there’s no place for it in this country.”

