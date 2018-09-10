CT Metrorail officials set to visit family of man killed during train attack
Nine men were robbed, assaulted and thrown out of a moving train on Friday night and one of them died.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail officials were on Monday scheduled to visit the family of a man who was killed during an attack on a train between Eerste River and Lynedoch stations.
One of them died and the others sustained various injuries.
Metrorail's Richard Walker says he's waiting for a full report from investigators who are working with the police.
“We’re still waiting for the full report to ascertain where we had security deployed when this incident happened and obviously look into how do we then respond to the particular train and section if it has also become one of the hotspots areas.”
Police are searching for a gang of between five and 10 men.
It's believed the 32-year-old who died and those injured worked together.
Mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron has expressed shock, describing the incident as distressing.
He says the criminal investigation must be treated as a matter of urgency.
