Cosatu: Zuma must respond to reports over plans to oust Ramaphosa

The ANC has called on the paper to retract the report, which alleges the group was discussing a plot to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

FILE: Jacob Zuma waiting to address his supporters outside the Durban High Court on 08 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Jacob Zuma waiting to address his supporters outside the Durban High Court on 08 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Labour federation Cosatu says it's worried about former President Jacob Zuma's meeting with several African National Congress (ANC) leaders in Durban last week.

The federation was reacting to the Sunday Times report which claimed a clandestine meeting was held at a Durban hotel between the former president, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and the two leaders from the Youth and Women's leagues.

The ANC has called on the paper to retract the report, which alleges the group was discussing a plot to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cosatu has questioned why Zuma is meeting people who are “aggrieved” about the outcome of the ANC’s Nasrec conference.

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali has described this as suspicious. He says the federation is worried.

“His presence worries a number of people. His involvement and moving around also worries us as Cosatu. We don’t know his agenda. He’s so active.”

He adds: “We’re very, very worried. In terms of what the [former] president is discussing on these issues.”

Cosatu has called on Zuma to respond to reports over plans to oust Ramaphosa.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

