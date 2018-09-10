Cope & AfriForum join forces to oppose govt’s bid to amend Constitution
Both parties say they will visit foreign embassies in the country to ask them to apply pressure on government.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of the People (Cope) and AfriForum on Monday joined forces together to lobby against government’s plans to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Both parties are urging South Africans and the international community to apply pressure on government to stop the African National Congress (ANC) and Parliament from acting “without a legal mandate” from voters - via an election - to amend Section 25 of the Constitution which deals with property rights.
Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota and AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel said at a press conference they will visit foreign embassies in the country to lobby them against the move.
In a statement, the organisations said they want “the international community to apply pressure on the South African government and the ruling ANC to honour the South African Constitution, property rights and the 1994 settlement.”
Cope and AfriForum say their stance on land reform isn’t in defence of apartheid or colonialism.
“South Africans from all communities should not allow a populist alliance to divide us or cause hatred and violence to the benefit of a ruling elite or so that they can rule over us amidst our divisions. This would betray former President Nelson Mandela’s legacy.”
The embassies to be visited are expected to be announced once appointments have been made.
