City of CT to relax water restrictions, water tariffs to decrease
With dams feeding the city at 68% capacity, the City of Cape Town believes it's safe to ease water curbs.
CAPE TOWN - Stringent water restrictions are to be relaxed somewhat.
This also means tariffs will be lowered slightly.
The City of Cape Town has announced current level 6B water restrictions will be relaxed to level 5 from next month.
This will introduce tariff cuts of between 26.6% and 70% per kilolitre, depending on residents' consumption.
But city officials continue to urge residents to keep up with their water saving efforts.
This will bring some financial relief for Cape Town residents who have cut their consumption.
Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says individual water use will now be increased from 50 litres per person per day to 70 litres per person daily.
"The first six kilolitres comes down by 26.6% from R28.90 to 21.19% between 6 and 10.5 kilolitres, the tariff comes down by 25% from R46 per kilolitre to R34.43 per kilolitre.”
Between 10 and 35 kilolitres, water tariffs drop 56% from R120.27/kL to R52.39/kL. Above 35 kilolitres, tariffs decrease by 70% from R1,000/kL to R300/kL. Commercial and industrial tariffs are down 18% from R45.75/kL to R37.50kL.
The city’s collective consumption limit now stands at 500 million litres daily.
WATCH: City of Cape Town to relax water restrictions from 1 October
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
