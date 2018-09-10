City of CT moves ahead to relax water restrictions

The municipality has on Monday announced level 6B water restrictions will be relaxed to level 5 from 1 October.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's needed to lower water restrictions now without the blessing of the national Department of Water and Sanitation.

The municipality has on Monday announced level 6B water restrictions will be relaxed to level 5 from 1 October.

This will introduce water tariff cuts to 26.6% depending on consumption behaviour.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says the municipality has been in discussion with the national department for some time about relaxing the restrictions.

“Essentially, all the users in the catchment have reviewed the hydrological information that’s available and the risk studies and we’ve all come to the conclusion that it is appropriate now for a stepwise relaxation of restrictions.”

Neilson says the city can no longer wait on the department

“The difficulty with the national department is that they’ve taken a broad approach that they are going to wait the right end of the season. We have waited for a response from them, but they’ve not responded. We don’t believe that there’s any merit in us now waiting for a response and so we’re moving ahead.”