CEO 'will leave no stone unturned' in Denel blast probe
A week ago, eight workers died in the explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (RDM) depot.
CAPE TOWN - An intricate and lengthy investigation lies ahead to determine the exact cause of a deadly blast at an arms manufacturing plant in Macassar.
A week ago, eight workers died in the explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (RDM) depot.
The blast occurred at one of the plant's 400 buildings.
Experts say that blast walls surrounding the N16 unit have been completely destroyed and the building collapsed.
Blast walls, in this instance, ensured the impact of the explosion did not spread but was projected in an upward direction.
RDM CEO Norbert Schulze says the site presents absolutely no risk to the surrounding communities.
“We strongly feel that, in the interest of transparency and accountability, we must leave no stone unturned to determine what happened and why.”
WATCH: Gordhan urges patience as Denel explosion investigation continues
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Consultancy firm Bain relieves partner of duties, to set aside Sars fees
-
EFF invasion compounded bad trading conditions, says Smokehouse & Grill
-
ANC wants report on alleged plot to unseat Ramaphosa retracted
-
Top ANC people want to oust President Ramaphosa - report
-
The difference between Level 6B and Level 5 water restrictions
-
Report: 29 people to lose their jobs at Catzevelos-linked eatery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.