CEO 'will leave no stone unturned' in Denel blast probe

A week ago, eight workers died in the explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (RDM) depot.

Rheinmetall Denel Munitions CEO Norbert Schulze. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An intricate and lengthy investigation lies ahead to determine the exact cause of a deadly blast at an arms manufacturing plant in Macassar.

The blast occurred at one of the plant's 400 buildings.

Experts say that blast walls surrounding the N16 unit have been completely destroyed and the building collapsed.
Blast walls, in this instance, ensured the impact of the explosion did not spread but was projected in an upward direction.

RDM CEO Norbert Schulze says the site presents absolutely no risk to the surrounding communities.

“We strongly feel that, in the interest of transparency and accountability, we must leave no stone unturned to determine what happened and why.”

