Cape officials want state of emergency for rail network after deadly attack
A man died after he was stabbed, robbed and thrown from a moving rain near Stellenbosch on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants a state of emergency declared on the city’s rail network.
A man died after he was stabbed, robbed and thrown from a moving train near Stellenbosch on Friday night.
A group of armed men targeted several other commuters too, also throwing them from the train.
The city's Brett Herron says: "I have requested the minister investigate whether he can declare a state of emergency. What I am looking for is whatever the legislative or executive authority will allow the national fiscus to add extra financial resources to the rail system in the Western Cape."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
