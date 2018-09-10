Cape officials want state of emergency for rail network after deadly attack

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants a state of emergency declared on the city’s rail network.

A man died after he was stabbed, robbed and thrown from a moving train near Stellenbosch on Friday night.

A group of armed men targeted several other commuters too, also throwing them from the train.

The city's Brett Herron says: "I have requested the minister investigate whether he can declare a state of emergency. What I am looking for is whatever the legislative or executive authority will allow the national fiscus to add extra financial resources to the rail system in the Western Cape."

