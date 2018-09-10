Cape officials want state of emergency for rail network after deadly attack

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

Cape officials want state of emergency for rail network after deadly attack

A man died after he was stabbed, robbed and thrown from a moving rain near Stellenbosch on Friday night.

A Metrorail train seen in Cape Town. Picture: EWN.
A Metrorail train seen in Cape Town. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants a state of emergency declared on the city’s rail network.

A man died after he was stabbed, robbed and thrown from a moving train near Stellenbosch on Friday night.

A group of armed men targeted several other commuters too, also throwing them from the train.

The city's Brett Herron says: "I have requested the minister investigate whether he can declare a state of emergency. What I am looking for is whatever the legislative or executive authority will allow the national fiscus to add extra financial resources to the rail system in the Western Cape."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA