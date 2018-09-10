Boipatong residents believe sewage crisis contributed to some deaths

For years now, residents in the township and surrounding areas have had to contend with persistent environmental problems, including raw sewage seeping through homes, schools and cemeteries.

JOHANNESBURG – Amid the pollution and sewage crisis in the Vaal District, residents of Boipatong have told Eyewitness News about the treacherous conditions they have been living in which they believe could have resulted in the deaths of several people.

It has now reached the Vaal River.

Earlier this year, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced an intervention plan to assist the affected Emfuleni Local Municipality address service delivery and financial problems.

His office says that a process of establishing a recovery plan is still underway.

For community activist Mpho Khang and many residents, the situation has simply become unbearable.

The stench of raw sewage and other waste material engulfs entire communities stemming from dirty water puddles virtually everywhere.

WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years

For thousands of residents, this has been a permanent fixture in their lives and it's come at a great cost.

A frail-looking Seipati Hlapolosa says that she's been depended on medication for years because of her deteriorating health.

“All the children and adults, we’re all in danger.”

Another resident, Martha Malindi says that while she and her husband battle TB, her father died a few years ago, possibly from the environmental impact on his health.

“My dad passed away in 2014, we took time to find out that he was suffering from TB.”

Many have told Eyewitness News they are tired of fighting for their health and dignity while having to grapple with a dysfunctional local municipality and a government that has left them in the lurch.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)