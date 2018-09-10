Belgium on board with SA’s land reform - Sisulu

Foreign Ministers Lindiwe Sisulu and Didier Reynders met in Pretoria on Monday to talk about matters of mutual concern like climate change and South Africa’s land reform policy.

PRETORIA - Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu says Belgium understands the imperative of South Africa’s land reform policy.

She was speaking after talks in Pretoria with her Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders whose government has given more than half a billion rand to assist with the process.

South African and Belgium both begin two-year-terms in January on the United Nations Security Council.

Sisulu and Reynders met in Pretoria on Monday to talk about matters of mutual concern like climate change and migration within and from Africa that might seize the attention of the UN powerhouse during their rotating membership.

Reynders also spoke to Sisulu about land reform in South Africa.

“We don’t want to express an extreme view about this, we just want to work together and ensure there’s a balanced process because we have to take into account all the different interests.”

The ministers signed a memorandum of understanding enhancing bilateral cooperation between their countries.