ANC wants report on alleged plot to unseat Ramaphosa retracted

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

ANC wants report on alleged plot to unseat Ramaphosa retracted

'The Sunday Times' claims the group is set to challenge the outcomes of the ANC's Nasrec elective conference on the basis of mass irregularities at branch meetings.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) wants The Sunday Times to retract a report about an alleged plot to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The paper carried an article on Sunday about an alleged clandestine meeting by former President Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and two leaders from the Youth and Women's Leagues which apparently took place at a Durban hotel recently.

The Sunday Times claims that the group is set to challenge the outcomes of the ANC's Nasrec elective conference on the basis of mass irregularities at branch meetings.

The governing party has branded the report as sensational hot air and gossip.

The ANC's Pule Mabe says he believes freedom of press must be exercised with care and responsibility.

“We’re disappointed that The Sunday Times, in a very irresponsible and dangerous manner, proceeded to publicise this story. We urge The Sunday Times to immediately retract this story, which is nothing but incoherent political gossip that has a potential to undermine the unity of the movement.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA