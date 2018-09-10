ANC wants report on alleged plot to unseat Ramaphosa retracted
'The Sunday Times' claims the group is set to challenge the outcomes of the ANC's Nasrec elective conference on the basis of mass irregularities at branch meetings.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) wants The Sunday Times to retract a report about an alleged plot to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The paper carried an article on Sunday about an alleged clandestine meeting by former President Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and two leaders from the Youth and Women's Leagues which apparently took place at a Durban hotel recently.
The Sunday Times claims that the group is set to challenge the outcomes of the ANC's Nasrec elective conference on the basis of mass irregularities at branch meetings.
The governing party has branded the report as sensational hot air and gossip.
The ANC's Pule Mabe says he believes freedom of press must be exercised with care and responsibility.
“We’re disappointed that The Sunday Times, in a very irresponsible and dangerous manner, proceeded to publicise this story. We urge The Sunday Times to immediately retract this story, which is nothing but incoherent political gossip that has a potential to undermine the unity of the movement.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
