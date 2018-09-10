Popular Topics
ANC: DA calls for Ramaphosa to testify at Zondo Commission uncalled for

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DA said it wanted Ramaphosa to explain why he allowed alleged state capture to spread during his time as Jacob Zuma's deputy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has urged the Democratic Alliance (DA) to present evidence before the Zondo Commission after the official opposition said it wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at the hearings.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DA said it wanted Ramaphosa to explain why he allowed alleged state capture to spread during his time as Jacob Zuma's deputy.

The ANC says the commission should be given chance to get to the bottom of the allegations without unnecessary calls from some political parties.

The party's Zizi Kodwa says the DA's statement is uncalled for.

“We call on them to go to the commission and make sure that they submit credible information .”

The DA's John Steenhuisen is adamant that Ramaphosa must appear before the commission.

“I also can’t believe that Mr Ramaphosa sat around the Cabinet table as Mr Zuma’s second in charge for five years and did not know what was going on.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

