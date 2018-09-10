ANC: Alleged meeting to topple Ramaphosa was not sanctioned by party

The party has reacted to the 'Sunday Times' report which alleges the gathering was held last week in secret at a Durban hotel.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says the meeting its Secretary-General Ace Magashule had with former President Jacob Zuma and leaders of the ANC women and youth leagues was not a party meeting.

The party’s spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has reacted to the Sunday Times report which alleges the gathering was held last week in secret at a Durban hotel to discuss a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kodwa says the meeting was not sanctioned by the ANC.

“If there was any meeting which was an ANC meeting, as we have always done, we have a photo opportunity [and] we explain the purpose of the meeting. We do that as the ANC so that it’s not suspected what meeting it was.”

So why did the ANC through Pule Mabe and Magashule release a statement refuting the claims about the meeting if it was not an official ANC meeting?

“What can be explained best [about] what was discussed in the meeting, are the people who were in the meeting.”

Kodwa says if there is a need the suggestion by the party’s Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu that the ANC’s highest decision-making body investigate the matter will be acted on.

