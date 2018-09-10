African comedy showing positive growth, say comics

Comedians at the 8th annual South African Comics Choice Awards say the comedy industry in most African countries continues to grow positively.

The awards were held on Saturday night at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City.

It was a star-studded night of hilarity which celebrates comedians not only from South Africa but also those from other African countries.

This year’s theme is The rhythm of funny with a special focus on the delivery of lines by rhythmic masters of stand-up.

#SavannaCCA [WATCH] Kansiime Anne on being nominated in the Pan African Comic Award category, “Its not good just because I’m a comedian, but because it validates all the dreams of those young girls that randomly dream to be places. [KSekhotho] pic.twitter.com/FoI8qgA2Sc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2018

#SavannaCCA Zimbabwe’s Carl Joshua Ncube, “Having had one of the busiest years, running away from a repressive government, having to travel around the world and beg to get onto comedy spaces... doing whatever it took to make another person laugh in another country. [KSekhotho] pic.twitter.com/TlpVFgd5ay — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2018

In its second year of existence, the Pan-African Comic of The Year award aims to celebrate comedians from outside the South African borders.

Kansiime Anne, also known as Uganda’s queen of comedy, says she's simply honoured to be nominated in this category.

“It’s really possible. If you’ve been able to breakthrough in all the other different careers that were no go for women, and I’m a perfect example, I’m telling you it’s doable.”

Comedian Patrick Salvado, also from Uganda, says the comedy scene in his country keeps growing.

“Have a motivation. Let it not be money because those things can go away.”

Basketmouth from Nigeria took honours in the category.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)