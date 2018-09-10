Popular Topics
African comedy showing positive growth, say comics

Comedians at the 8th annual South African Comics Choice Awards say the comedy industry in most African countries continues to grow positively.

Uganda's queen of comedy, Kansiime Anne. Picture: EWN
Uganda's queen of comedy, Kansiime Anne. Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Comedians at the 8th annual South African Comics Choice Awards say the comedy industry in most African countries continues to grow positively.

The awards were held on Saturday night at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City.

It was a star-studded night of hilarity which celebrates comedians not only from South Africa but also those from other African countries.

This year’s theme is The rhythm of funny with a special focus on the delivery of lines by rhythmic masters of stand-up.

In its second year of existence, the Pan-African Comic of The Year award aims to celebrate comedians from outside the South African borders.

Kansiime Anne, also known as Uganda’s queen of comedy, says she's simply honoured to be nominated in this category.

“It’s really possible. If you’ve been able to breakthrough in all the other different careers that were no go for women, and I’m a perfect example, I’m telling you it’s doable.”

Comedian Patrick Salvado, also from Uganda, says the comedy scene in his country keeps growing.

“Have a motivation. Let it not be money because those things can go away.”

Basketmouth from Nigeria took honours in the category.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

