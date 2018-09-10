2 Kagiso pupils arrested for possessing unlicensed firearm, ammunition
It’s understood police were tipped off on Friday by a concerned classmate.
JOHANNESBURG - Two pupils have been arrested for possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at a Kagiso High School.
It’s understood police were tipped off on Friday by a concerned classmate.
One of the female pupils was found with the ammunition at the West Rand school, while the other had the gun.
The police's Solomon Sibiya said: “We took them in but one is a 16-year-old and the other one is 19 years old. The 16-year-old was later handed to parental custody [and] the 19-years-old is in custody and might appear [in court] tomorrow morning. We have charged them both with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, respectively.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
‘Zuma is harbouring hatred over how ANC treated him’
-
Inquiry: Duduzane Zuma step closer to grilling witnesses who've implicated him
-
Cope & AfriForum join forces to oppose govt’s bid to amend Constitution
-
'Sunday Times' stands by its story on alleged plot to unseat Ramaphosa
-
Cosatu: Zuma must respond to reports over plans to oust Ramaphosa
-
Top ANC people want to oust President Ramaphosa - report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.