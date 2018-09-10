2 Kagiso pupils arrested for possessing unlicensed firearm, ammunition

It’s understood police were tipped off on Friday by a concerned classmate.

JOHANNESBURG - Two pupils have been arrested for possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at a Kagiso High School.

One of the female pupils was found with the ammunition at the West Rand school, while the other had the gun.

The police's Solomon Sibiya said: “We took them in but one is a 16-year-old and the other one is 19 years old. The 16-year-old was later handed to parental custody [and] the 19-years-old is in custody and might appear [in court] tomorrow morning. We have charged them both with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, respectively.”

