What caused the deadly JHB building fire?
Following days of clean-up operations and revelations of non-compliance, investigations to determine the cause of the fire that left three firefighters dead have begun.
JOHANNESBURG - Following gruesome days of clean-up operations, mourning and revelations of non-compliance, investigations to determine the cause of the fire that left three fire fighters dead have begun.
The blaze erupted on Wednesday on the 23rd floor of the Bank of Lisbon Building in the Johannesburg inner city.
Other floors were affected due to the sever impact of the inferno.
City of Johannesburg MMC Michael Sun yesterday said he was informed that the blaze was fuelled by paper.
“If you look at the number of fire hazards in the City of Johannesburg, we have to admit that we have no capacity; we need more machines and need to employ more people.”
Meanwhile, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has admitted that the city does not have capacity to deal with disasters especially fires in the city.
At the same time, Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi told the media on Friday that there are eight government buildings that are non-complaint with occupational and health safety standards.
Johannesburg emergency services has now planned a memorial event for the fallen firemen which is scheduled to take place next week Wednesday.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says forensic investigators are on site.
“Yesterday we completed operations around the building and right now our forensic team are on site conducting their investigation.”
