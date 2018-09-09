Top ANC people want to oust President Ramaphosa - report

A report claims Zuma held a secret meeting in Durban this week with ANC secretary general Age Magashule, former North West premier Ace Magashule and others.

JOHANNESBURG - Top ANC figures are reportedly planning to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Sunday Times is reporting that a group in the ruling party including former president Jacob Zuma are plotting in secret to unseat Ramaphosa.

The group allegedly wants to challenge the Nasrec conference based on mass irregularities at branch meetings, claiming that many delegates was illegitimate.

The newspaper is reporting that Zuma held a clandestine meeting in Durban this week with ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, former north west premier Supra Mahumapelo, secretary general of the women's league Meokgo Matuba and KZN youth league secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo.

The paper claims to be in possession of pictures showing Zuma meeting the group at the Maharani Hotel on Thursday, at a meeting believed to be about plans to unseat the president.

It’s also alleged that another meeting was held with a fight back strategy involving court action to challenge the outcome of the party’s Nasrec elective conference which saw Ramaphosa rise to the top seat in the party.

The Sunday Times also claims that the meeting was also attended by Zuma's long-time ally Dudu Myeni.

Earlier this year, Ramaphosa slammed those he has described as being divisive and expressed hope that disunity would not continue within the ANC.