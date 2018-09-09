Serena Williams fined for US Open code violations
During Saturday’s match, Williams was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet.
NEW YORK - Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 (£13,156) for the code violations she received during the US Open final, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Sunday.
During Saturday’s match, which she lost 6-2 6-4 to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, Williams, was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before a heated argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.
The tournament referee’s office fined the former world number one $10,000 for the “verbal abuse” of Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for smashing her racket.
Williams, who was seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on Saturday, vigorously disputed each of the violations during the match.
She demanded Ramos apologise for handing her a coaching violation and later called the umpire a “thief” for giving her a point penalty.
