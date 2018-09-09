Report: 29 people to lose their jobs at Catzevelos-linked eatery
This after management accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of threatening their staff during a demonstration earlier in August.
CAPE TOWN - It has been reported that 29 jobs at the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein are on the line.
This after management accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of threatening their staff during a demonstration earlier in August.
“The jobs of the 29 staff members had been lost following the reaction to the racism scandal involving Adam Catzavelos,” the restaurant owner and director said in a statement.
The management has claimed the actions of the EFF members compounded bad trading conditions.
The red beret members stormed the Smokehouse and Grill earlier in August because of “Catzavelos previously had a minority stake in the business”.
The restaurant has been linked to the Catzavelos family business.
"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F— Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018
Catzevelos caught the attention of South African citizens when he posted a video expressing his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination.
In the video, he referred to the black people using the k-word.
Days after the video went viral on social media he released a statement apologising for “his racist video.”
LISTEN: EFF members invades Catzevelos-linked restaurant
Shit is going down at Smokehouse and grill in braam pic.twitter.com/HGrozdibiZ— Carlos 🎲 (@_carlosZA) September 6, 2018
