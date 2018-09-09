Ramaphosa adamant land expropriation is meant to benefit all of SA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

Ramaphosa adamant land expropriation is meant to benefit all of SA

Ramaphosa says the ANC’s approach to the land question is one that seeks to have a win-win outcome.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
35 minutes ago

PIETERMARITZBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party's policy to expropriate land without compensation is not an elite empowerment process but is meant to benefit all South Africans.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a Black Professionals breakfast in Pietermaritzburg yesterday as a part of the "thuma mina" campaign.

The president told the audience that there are measures in place that will guide the process of land expropriation without compensation.

He says there may be instances where governments does compensate for land.

The president says the ANC’s approach to the land question is one that seeks to have a win-win outcome.

“We want our people to win and we want those holding land to have some measured success.”

Ramaphosa says the policy aims to increase agricultural activity.

“Imagine land being in the hands of the few now being put into the hands of the majority of our people.”

The president says South Africa communicated the land policy during his recent trip to China and will be doing the same when he visits the US soon.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA