Ramaphosa adamant land expropriation is meant to benefit all of SA
Ramaphosa says the ANC’s approach to the land question is one that seeks to have a win-win outcome.
PIETERMARITZBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party's policy to expropriate land without compensation is not an elite empowerment process but is meant to benefit all South Africans.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a Black Professionals breakfast in Pietermaritzburg yesterday as a part of the "thuma mina" campaign.
#ThumaMinaKZN Some of the professionals here are telling the president that the ANC has failed to appoint the right people in the correct positions especially in municipalities. ZN pic.twitter.com/Ru1dkeZd59— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2018
The president told the audience that there are measures in place that will guide the process of land expropriation without compensation.
He says there may be instances where governments does compensate for land.
“We want our people to win and we want those holding land to have some measured success.”
#ThumaMinaKZN Ramaphosa: We don’t want a win-lose outcome from this. We want this to be a win-win situation. We want those who own land to have some form of benefit. Some measures will include joint ownership,others have already indicated that they want to give away some land.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2018
Ramaphosa says the policy aims to increase agricultural activity.
“Imagine land being in the hands of the few now being put into the hands of the majority of our people.”
The president says South Africa communicated the land policy during his recent trip to China and will be doing the same when he visits the US soon.
