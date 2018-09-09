Prasa: Attack on CT train commuters a sign that SA is a wounded nation

A 32-year-old man died after being thrown out of a moving train during a robbery-assault between Eerste River and Lynedoch stations.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Ministry of Transport and Public Works says it condemns “in the strongest terms” the latest railway attack and extends its condolences to the family of the victim who lost his life in the incident.

It’s reported that a gang of armed men entered the train on Friday night; attacked, robbed and threw some commuters out of the train.

Eight other passengers on board were injured during the attack.

The Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (Prasa) says the attack is an indication that South Africa is a wounded nation.

Provincial Transport MEC Donald Grant says effective criminal investigations and prosecutions will show that the actions of potential culprits will not be tolerated.

“I suggested to the national minister that this issue around safety related to rail, and particularly commuter rail in the Western Cape, is of prime importance to us. Quite clearly, in law, the assignment of the rail function rests with Prasa.”

