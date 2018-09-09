Police concerned by unconfirmed social media kidnapping posts
Authorities say none of the incidents depicted in these postings has been reported.
CAPE TOWN - Police have raised concerns over the circulation of unconfirmed child abductions cases on social media.
The postings appear to depict children being kidnapped by unknown assailants.
However, its understood investigations by the SAPS show that there is no evidence suggesting that these abductions took place in South Africa.
Authorities say none of the incidents depicted in these postings has been reported.
National Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says, “If one analysis the videos, they can see that they seem to have been done conveniently, whereby you can access the name of stores, car registration which of course makes it difficult.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Top ANC people want to oust President Ramaphosa - report
-
Maimane threatens lawsuit against Ramaphosa over Eskom’s R33bn China loan
-
‘Attack on Metrorail commuters too horrific for words’
-
Joburg car guards urged to refrain from forcing motorists to pay for parking
-
ANCYL KZN secretary denies being part of the plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
New NMB alliance confident of victory as Trollip challenges his ouster
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.