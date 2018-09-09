Police concerned by unconfirmed social media kidnapping posts

Authorities say none of the incidents depicted in these postings has been reported.

CAPE TOWN - Police have raised concerns over the circulation of unconfirmed child abductions cases on social media.

The postings appear to depict children being kidnapped by unknown assailants.

However, its understood investigations by the SAPS show that there is no evidence suggesting that these abductions took place in South Africa.

Authorities say none of the incidents depicted in these postings has been reported.

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says, “If one analysis the videos, they can see that they seem to have been done conveniently, whereby you can access the name of stores, car registration which of course makes it difficult.”

