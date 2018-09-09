Northern Cape teenager found strangled to death

The 16-year-old boy’s body was discovered near the Pampierstad cemetery on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for suspects in connection with the murder of a Northern Cape teenager.

It’s believed the 16-year-old boy was strangled with a bicycle chain.

The young victim’s body was discovered near the Pampierstad cemetery on Thursday.

No arrests have been made yet.



Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock says, “This happened on 6 September when a passer-by alerted the police. The deceased was found on a ground with a bicycle chain around his neck.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)