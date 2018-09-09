New NMB alliance confident of victory as Trollip challenges his ouster

Ousted Mayor Athol Trollip and the Democratic Alliance will, this week, challenge the validity of August’s council meeting.

CAPE TOWN - The newly-formed coalition grouping in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality says it’s positive an upcoming court action will swing in its favour.

Ousted Mayor Athol Trollip and the Democratic Alliance (DA) will, this week, challenge the validity of August’s council meeting.

This meeting resulted in Trollip being voted out through a motion of no confidence.

Speaker Jonathan Lawack was also shown the door that same day.

The DA argues the council meeting of 27 August was procedurally flawed.

It wants the Port Elizabeth High Court to set aside its outcome on the basis that the meeting was unlawful and invalid.

Trollip was kicked out and the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) Mongameli Bobani supported by the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took over as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa says the gathering was guided by rules set out in the Municipal Structures.

“It’s just a political statement, which is more hullabaloo. There’s no content, it’s a baseless statement which councillor Trollip is making.”

Trollip is adamant proceedings that played out that day after municipal manager Johann Mettler adjourned the gathering did not follow rules.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)