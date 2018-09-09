Buti Manamela calls for better leadership at institutions of higher learning

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela says there's a need to have better and more principled leadership at institutions of higher learning including student and facility managers.

He says leadership by some vice-chancellors and TVET college management has fuelled conflict in the higher learning sector.

The deputy minister was speaking at the 3sixty Vaal High Impact Leadership Summit yesterday in Sebokeng.

Manamela says it's concerning that damage to property of universities during protests has cost institutions almost R800 million.

“The stability of our higher learning institutions is important and the need for urgent leadership is also crucial.”