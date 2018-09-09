Man bust with over 400 mandrax tablets outside Kimberley
The suspect is set to appear in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on a charge of drug dealing.
CAPE TOWN - The SA Police Service Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Unit (TRT) is investigating a case of drug trafficking after a suspect was arrested on Saturday outside Kimberley, Northern Cape.
The police searched the 58-year-old suspect and found over 400 mandrax tablets and money stored in his jacket.
It’s understood the drugs carry a street value exceeding R20,000.
Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock says, “The suspect was just about to board a truck at a hiking spot on the R31, just outside Kimberley. He tried fleeing on foot into the veld but was chased down by the TRT members.”
#sapsNC #SAPS members of Kimberley Detectives, Crime Intelligence & TRT arrested suspect (58) as he was just about to board a truck at a hiking spot outside Kimberley, for the possession of 478 mandrax tablets. SW #DrugsOffTheStreethttps://t.co/BZJYyGoLiE pic.twitter.com/HwQlZvKnz0— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 8, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
