Man bust with over 400 mandrax tablets outside Kimberley

CAPE TOWN - The SA Police Service Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Unit (TRT) is investigating a case of drug trafficking after a suspect was arrested on Saturday outside Kimberley, Northern Cape.

The police searched the 58-year-old suspect and found over 400 mandrax tablets and money stored in his jacket.

It’s understood the drugs carry a street value exceeding R20,000.

Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock says, “The suspect was just about to board a truck at a hiking spot on the R31, just outside Kimberley. He tried fleeing on foot into the veld but was chased down by the TRT members.”

The suspect is set to appear in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on a charge of drug dealing.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)