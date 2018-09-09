Man bust with over 400 mandrax tablets outside Kimberley

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

Man bust with over 400 mandrax tablets outside Kimberley

The suspect is set to appear in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on a charge of drug dealing.

A 58-year-old man was arrested outside Kimberley with drugs worth over R20,000 in his possession. Picture: SAPS.
A 58-year-old man was arrested outside Kimberley with drugs worth over R20,000 in his possession. Picture: SAPS.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The SA Police Service Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Unit (TRT) is investigating a case of drug trafficking after a suspect was arrested on Saturday outside Kimberley, Northern Cape.

The police searched the 58-year-old suspect and found over 400 mandrax tablets and money stored in his jacket.

It’s understood the drugs carry a street value exceeding R20,000.

Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock says, “The suspect was just about to board a truck at a hiking spot on the R31, just outside Kimberley. He tried fleeing on foot into the veld but was chased down by the TRT members.”

The suspect is set to appear in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on a charge of drug dealing.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA