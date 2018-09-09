Maimane threatens lawsuit against Ramaphosa over Eskom’s R33bn China loan

President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to respond to Parliament on DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s request, which was tabled two weeks days ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has threatened litigation against Cyril Ramaphosa should the president fail to divulge terms and conditions which led to Eskom receiving a R33 billion loan from China.

Ramaphosa is yet to respond to Parliament on Maimane’s request, which was tabled two weeks days ago.

The DA leader says he will now approach Eskom in terms of the access to Information Act for the terms and conditions of that loan to be made public.

He says the power utility should include in its report the interest rates agreed to- repayments terms and guarantees.

“We’ll wait and see what the president’s response to the prior application. But following that [Ramaphosa’s response] we’ll ensure that the legal compliance is in place. We’re simply trying to protect the people of South Africa from corruption, so ultimately that’s why we believe that if need be we’ll go into litigation.”

The loan agreement was signed in July after high-level talks led by Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Eskom chief executive Phakamani Radebe said, in July, the government-backed loan of $2.5 billion was part of the power utility’s effort to secure funding to stay afloat.

Radebe added the loan showed there’s confidence in Eskom’s new leadership after the board was appointed in January 2018.

Hadebe assured South Africans that Eskom will fund the repayment of the loan itself.

He said the loan from the Chinese means Eskom has now secured 62% of funding for this financial year.

“President Ramaphosa needs to step out of the ANC’s era of the secrecy and publicise the T&C’s of this loan in the spirit of transparency and accountability.” - @MmusiMaimane #ChinaEskomLoan — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 9, 2018

Additional reporting by Qaanitah Hunter.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)