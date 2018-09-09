Lotto results: Saturday 8 September 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 8 September are as follows:

Lotto results: 6, 14, 25, 40, 43, 52 Bonus: 16

LottoPlus results: 20, 26, 32, 36, 44, 52 Bonus: 49

LottoPlus2 results: 1, 10, 18, 31, 36, 52 Bonus: 21

For more details visit the National Lottery website.