KZN job seekers fall prey to teaching posts scam
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of fraud after job seekers in the province were offered fake employment opportunities at a school.
It’s understood teaching posts at a school near Dondotha in Empangeni were advertised on social media but required candidates to deposit almost R3,000 into some bank account.
Police say 12 applicants deposited the cash before realising they were scammed.
Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says, “We appeal to anyone who might have information on this job scam to contact their local police station.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
