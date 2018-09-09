KZN authorities investigating deadly taxi, bakkie collision

It’s understood a taxi and bakkie collided head-on in Inanda Road, Waterfall, on Saturday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal authorities are investigating an accident which left one person dead.

It’s understood a taxi and bakkie collided head-on on Inanda Road in Waterfall, Hillcrest, on Saturday evening.

The taxi then veered off the road, where paramedics declared one person dead on the scene.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says, “Seventeen people from the taxi sustained various injuries, they were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various hospitals. At this stage, the events leading to the collision are unknown, but the SA Police Service will be investigating further.”