KZN authorities investigating deadly taxi, bakkie collision
It’s understood a taxi and bakkie collided head-on in Inanda Road, Waterfall, on Saturday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal authorities are investigating an accident which left one person dead.
It’s understood a taxi and bakkie collided head-on on Inanda Road in Waterfall, Hillcrest, on Saturday evening.
The taxi then veered off the road, where paramedics declared one person dead on the scene.
Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says, “Seventeen people from the taxi sustained various injuries, they were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various hospitals. At this stage, the events leading to the collision are unknown, but the SA Police Service will be investigating further.”
Popular in Local
-
Top ANC people want to oust President Ramaphosa - report
-
ANCYL KZN secretary denies being part of the plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
DA launches petition calling for Ramaphosa to testify before Zondo inquiry
-
‘Attack on Metrorail commuters too horrific for words’
-
What caused the deadly JHB building fire?
-
Cops hunt for suspects who killed Polokwane businessman
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.