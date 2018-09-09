Popular Topics
Go

Joburg car guards urged to refrain from forcing motorists to pay for parking

This follows an incident where a car guard stabbed a motorist after he had declined to remove his car from a parking earmarked by the guard in exchange for payment.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Central Police have appealed to car guards in the city to refrain from forcing motorists to pay for parking their vehicles.

This follows an incident where a 26-year-old car guard stabbed a motorist in the upper body with a knife after he had declined to remove his car from a parking earmarked by the guard in exchange for payment.

Security guards came to the victim’s rescue and apprehended the suspect.

Johannesburg Central Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele says, “We appeal to car guards to refrain from forcing motorists to pay for parking their vehicles. To the motorists; if you experience a situation where you are forced to pay a car guard please inform the police. Motorists must give if they are willing to, not by force.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

