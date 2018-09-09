Janet Jackson praises vulnerability in women
LONDON - Janet Jackson thinks “vulnerability” makes a woman beautiful as well as “power, confidence and happiness”.
The 52-year-old singer-songwriter believes “lots of different things” make a woman beautiful including “power, confidence and happiness”.
Asked what she thinks makes a woman beautiful, she said: “Lots of different things. It’s vulnerability. It’s power. It’s confidence. It’s happiness. It’s seeing the goodness in the soul. It’s spirituality. It’s being selfless and what you do for others before doing for yourself.”
And the Together Again singer is more confident about her body now than she has ever felt before.
She added to InStyle magazine: “I would have to say my body. A lot of it has to do with experience, getting older. Understanding, realizing that there isn’t just one thing that is considered beautiful. Beautiful comes in all shapes, sizes, and colours.”
Meanwhile, Jackson previously opened up about her “intense” battle with depression.
She shared: “I struggled with depression. The struggle was intense. Low self-esteem might be rooted in childhood feelings of inferiority. It could relate to failing to meet impossibly high standards. And of course, there are always the societal issues of racism and sexism. Put it all together and depression is a tenacious and scary condition. Thankfully, I found my way through it...
“The height of happiness is holding my baby son in my arms and hearing him coo, or when I look into his smiling eyes and watch him respond to my tenderness. When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those sacred times, happiness is everywhere. Happiness is in gratitude to God. Happiness is saying, ‘Thank you, God, for my life, my energy and my capacity to grow in love.’“
