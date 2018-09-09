It’s all about gin, gin and more gin in Soweto

JOHANNESBURG - If there’s one thing Sowetans know and master... it’s bringing elegance to Kasi.

This was the case at the Soweto Gin Festival on Saturday, held at the Soweto Cricket Oval.

If you thought gin can’t start a party, then you missed out. From the old and trusted Gordon’s Dry Gin to the Johannesburg-brewed Fox Street Gin, the festival was all about celebrating different kinds of gin while enjoying good food and good music.

Gin lovers were treated to the classic gin and tonic, gin with cinnamon and even gin cocktails.

Fox Street Gin’s Shanil Mohabir said: "Our gin is made with eight botanicals, three of them are West African spices and the other is locally obtained. It’s smooth right to the end and it’s produced and bottled in Johannesburg."

Fox Street Gin bottles are even accompanied by an inspiring message, dedicated to all those who enjoy a smooth drink every now and then.

#SowetoGinFestival @FoxStreetGin has a message to the all those who love gin pic.twitter.com/1TuEahPw0T — Winnie Theletsane (@Lady_winnieT) September 8, 2018

Clemengold Gin was also in the mix, providing a "sweet and juicy citrus fruit-based drink."

Clemegold Gin’s Kim Engelbrecht said: "The gin itself is produced and bottled in southern Cape Town and we have farms in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape. It’s a very citrusy gin."

While the gins battled to get the crowd’s attention, the queue at the Tanqueray London Dry Gin just seemed to get longer by the minute.

Other gins present included the Bulldog London Dry Gin, the Gologo Gin, Whitley Neill Gin, Wixworth Gin, Moringa Craft Gin and more.

The crowd, spoiled to over 10 of the best gins in the world, moved to the tunes by DJ Jovis, Kitchen Mess, Bilal, YFM’s DJ Zero and DJ Luds and many more.