Gauteng residents warned expect further cold conditions

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents can expect partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal but are expected to warm up from tomorrow.

Forecaster Dipuo Tawana said, “We expect Pretoria to reach a high of 18, Johannesburg 15 and Vereeniging 17. The temperatures are cold.”