GP govt vows to prioritise occupational health after deadly JHB building fire
Gauteng government says all government buildings would only be occupied by staff if they meet minimum requirements for occupational health and safety.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has vowed to prioritize occupational health and safety at its buildings.
This is in response to trade union Nehawu's intention to approach the courts if government allows workers to continue working in offices deemed unsafe by Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi on Friday.
Eight building have been listed as non-compliant by Nxesi.
Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says all government buildings would only be occupied by staff if they meet minimum requirements for occupational health and safety.
“If a building is found to be unsuitable then staff will have to be relocated to other places.”
While Nehawu says members should not be expected to put their lives at risk, Masebe says government only has the best interest for its workers.
He says alternative space for employees who work at the affected buildings including those at the gutted building in Johannesburg will be sought.
“We will not place any public servant in abuilding that is not safe.”
Masebe says government is concerned about the state of some of its buildings- and processes were underway to get them to expected standards.
