GP govt vows to prioritise occupational health after deadly JHB building fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

GP govt vows to prioritise occupational health after deadly JHB building fire

Gauteng government says all government buildings would only be occupied by staff if they meet minimum requirements for occupational health and safety.

A fire at the Gauteng Health Department building in the Johannesburg CBD on 5 September 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
A fire at the Gauteng Health Department building in the Johannesburg CBD on 5 September 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has vowed to prioritize occupational health and safety at its buildings.

This is in response to trade union Nehawu's intention to approach the courts if government allows workers to continue working in offices deemed unsafe by Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi on Friday.

Eight building have been listed as non-compliant by Nxesi.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says all government buildings would only be occupied by staff if they meet minimum requirements for occupational health and safety.

“If a building is found to be unsuitable then staff will have to be relocated to other places.”

While Nehawu says members should not be expected to put their lives at risk, Masebe says government only has the best interest for its workers.

He says alternative space for employees who work at the affected buildings including those at the gutted building in Johannesburg will be sought.

“We will not place any public servant in abuilding that is not safe.”

Masebe says government is concerned about the state of some of its buildings- and processes were underway to get them to expected standards.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA