Funeral arrangements for fallen JHB firemen to get underway
Johannesburg emergency services says there will be a memorial service for the firefighters on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Funeral arrangements are underway for the three firefighters who lost their lives while trying to put out a fire at the Bank of Lisbon Building in the Johannesburg CBD.
One of the firefighters fell from the 23rd floor while two others died after being trapped inside the building on Wednesday.
Ems spokesperson Nana Radebe says arrangements will also be made for the individual funerals.
“We are still arranging the funeral which will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
