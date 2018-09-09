France to spend 3.6 billion euros to renew military satellites
France last year detected attempts by Russia to intercept transmissions from a military satellite used by the armies of France and Italy for secure communications.
PARIS - France will invest 3.6 billion euros to renew and upgrade its military satellites to shield its network from potential spying by rivals, its defence minister said on Sunday.
“We will install surveillance cameras on our satellites so we will know who is approaching us,” Defence Minister Florence Parly said on French TV station CNews.
The French investment plan comes weeks after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to create a “Space Force”, a new branch of the US military by 2020.
Parly also said the French government was evaluating the construction of one or two aircraft carriers to replace its existing one.
