France to spend 3.6 billion euros to renew military satellites

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

France to spend 3.6 billion euros to renew military satellites

France last year detected attempts by Russia to intercept transmissions from a military satellite used by the armies of France and Italy for secure communications.

France soccer fans waving their country’s flag in support of the team during a World Cup match. Picture: @FrenchTeam/Twitter.
France soccer fans waving their country’s flag in support of the team during a World Cup match. Picture: @FrenchTeam/Twitter.
3 hours ago

PARIS - France will invest 3.6 billion euros to renew and upgrade its military satellites to shield its network from potential spying by rivals, its defence minister said on Sunday.

“We will install surveillance cameras on our satellites so we will know who is approaching us,” Defence Minister Florence Parly said on French TV station CNews.

France last year detected attempts by Russia to intercept transmissions from a military satellite used by the armies of France and Italy for secure communications, Parly said on Friday.

The French investment plan comes weeks after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to create a “Space Force”, a new branch of the US military by 2020.

Parly also said the French government was evaluating the construction of one or two aircraft carriers to replace its existing one.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA