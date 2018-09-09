Former IEC chair calls for change in electoral system

Brigalia Bam says while communities are progressing, the electoral systems should adapt those changes.

JOHANNESBURG - Former chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission Brigalia Bam says there is a need to change the electoral system in South Africa.

She says while communities are progressing, the electoral systems should adapt those changes.

Bam says those voted into power should be accountable to civil society.

“You are serving people and they don’t know you, they don’t know why the party chose you, they don’t know your gifts. You do as your party tells you to do and sometimes you defy your your party and that’s the fundamental change we have to do.”