Five people found dead in Perth - police
Violent crime with multiple victims is rare in Australia but this was the second major incident in Western Australia in 2018.
SYDNEY - Australian police found up to five dead people including a woman and children on Sunday in a suburb of the western city of Perth, a senior officer said.
“This is early, and we’ve not yet fully examined the scene. We understand that there are adults and children involved,” Western Australia Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel told a news conference.
Steel said up to five bodies had been found at the scene when police arrived at noon. Investigators were still there.
“I can say there was at least one woman, but I can’t say more than that I’m afraid. The scene has not yet been forensically examined so the exact number of adults and children is actually unknown to me,” Steel said.
He did not say how the people were killed or if any weapons were found.
A man in his 20s was helping police with their inquiries, he said, adding there was no danger to the public.
Violent crime with multiple victims is rare in Australia but this was the second major incident in Western Australia in 2018.
Seven people were shot and killed in the state in May.
Gun crime in Australia fell sharply after strict controls were introduced in response to a mass shooting in 1996 when a lone gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania.
Popular in World
-
May wraps 'suicide vest' around UK over Brexit, says Johnson
-
Trump tells Apple to make products in US to avoid China tariffs
-
These are countries that eat most meat
-
Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
-
[WATCH] Japan typhoon leaves at least 10 dead & thousands stranded
-
No long-range missiles, North Korea military parade features floats and flowers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.