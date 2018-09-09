Families of fallen JHB firemen having a hard time coping

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says they are in constant contact with the families.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services says the families of the firefighters who lost their lives at a Johannesburg building are having a tough time coping with the deaths.

One of the firefighters fell from the 23rd floor of the building while the other two died after being trapped inside the Bank of Lisbon Building on Wednesday.

A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday next week, while individual funerals will take place over the course of next weekend

“Most of them are not coping but we ensure that we have a manager every morning to start organising with them so they have a way forward.”