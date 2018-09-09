England’s James Anderson fined for dissent
The incident happened in the 29th over of the Indian innings on Saturday when Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from umpire Kumar Dharmasena.
BENGALURU - England seamer James Anderson has been fined 15% of his match fee for dissent towards umpire Kumar Dharmasena during the second day of the fifth Test against India at The Oval, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
The incident happened in the 29th over of the Indian innings on Saturday when Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from Dharmasena and then spoke to him aggressively following an unsuccessful leg-before-wicket review against visiting captain Virat Kohli.
“Anderson was found to have breached Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match’,” the ICC said in a statement.
“Anderson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.”
In addition to the fine, one demerit point was added to the disciplinary record of Anderson, for whom this was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.
Kohli eventually lost his wicket to Ben Stokes for 49 as India finished the second day on 174 for six, trailing hosts England’s first-innings 332 by 158 runs.
