EFF Limpopo elect and name new leadership
Former secretary Jossey Buthane has been elected as chairperson while George Raphela was elected into the secretariat position.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo has elected its new leadership at its provincial people's assembly in Tzaneen.
Former secretary Jossey Buthane has been elected as chairperson while George Raphela was elected into the secretariat position.
This was the second congress held by the provincial red berets, the previous held in 2014, a year after the party was established.
The party has named Cedric Seshoka as its new deputy chairperson, Charles Mohlala as the deputy secretary and Tinyiko Manganyi as the treasurer.
The conference is part of the red berets preparations towards next year’s general election and putting what it calls credible leaders with a mandate to take the party forward.
Limpopo is EFF’s strong hold and the home province of its leader Julius Malema.
Meanwhile, the Northen Cape also elected its leadership, naming Aubrey Baartman as its leader.
Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West elected their leadership last week.
