DA launches petition calling for Ramaphosa to testify before Zondo inquiry
DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says ANC members who were in Cabinet may have known about the extent of state capture and chose to do nothing about it.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition calling for African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa, to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
The opposition party says there is a need for a political explanation as to why the ANC allowed alleged state capture to continue while members such as former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas came forward with revelations.
The DA says the ANC should be held accountable and going through the Zondo commission would be the first step.
The DA’s chief whip, John Steenhuisen, says ANC members who were in Cabinet may have known about the extent of state capture and chose to do nothing about it.
“The ANC has to account to the people of South Africa for how they allowed state capture to occur, how they nurtured it, how they protected it and how they ensured that it was sustained.”
ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, however, says the party has always taken the allegations seriously.
“We call on them [DA] not to grandstand. Go to the commission, make sure that you submit credible information upon which the ANC, as an implicated organisation, must come and make a presentation.”
Kodwa says the ANC will continue to support the commission and has urged anyone, including political parties, who wish to play a role in the inquiry to do so.
Ramaphosa’s ANC cannot escape complicity in aiding and abetting state capture as their indifference allowed state capture to flourish.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 9, 2018
State capture is one of the biggest heists ever committed against the South African people.#StateCaptureCommission
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
