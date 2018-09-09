Popular Topics
CSA members’ council gives green light to launch T20 League

The Members Council of CSA voted unanimously in favour of launching the new T20 League competition at a special meeting in Johannesburg.

Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Members Council of Cricket South Africa (CSA) voted unanimously in favour of launching CSA’s new T20 League competition at a special meeting in Johannesburg.

The commercial and related detail is currently being finalised and will be released shortly, as will the cricket specific matters including the hosting venues and the fixtures.

As announced previously, the League will be contested by six teams, playing a total of 30 home and away matches followed by two semifinals and the grand final.

The tournament will run from 9 November to 16 December.

“Chief Executive Thabang Moroe and his management team have come with a commercial model that is both financially viable and offers promise for an exciting and long-term future that meets all the conditions laid down by the CSA Board of Directors,” commented CSA President and chairperson of the Board Chris Nenzani.

“The board had no hesitation in recommending this model to the Members Council,” he concluded.

