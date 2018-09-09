Cops hunt for suspects who killed Polokwane businessman
It's believed the deceased man was the father of the second wife of double murder accused Rameez Patel in Sterpark, Polokwane.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of a man believed to be the father of the second wife of double murder accused Rameez Patel in Sterpark, Polokwane.
It’s understood Yunus Mayet and his family were returning home from a mall yesterday when they were held at gunpoint by three unknown suspects.
Police say the suspects fired shots randomly in the house, took Mayet and drove away with him.
He was found lying dead along Silicon Road next to the airport with bullet wounds on his body.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says they are investigating a case of kidnapping and murder.
“The suspects also stole cellphones and money.”
Ngoepe has urged anyone with information about the suspects involved in this matter to contact the police
Popular in Local
-
Top ANC people want to oust President Ramaphosa - report
-
‘Being an ANC member is not a qualification’
-
EFF Limpopo elect and name new leadership
-
Gauteng residents warned to expect further cold conditions
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
Former IEC chair calls for change in electoral system
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.