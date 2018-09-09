Cops hunt for suspects who killed Polokwane businessman

It's believed the deceased man was the father of the second wife of double murder accused Rameez Patel in Sterpark, Polokwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of a man believed to be the father of the second wife of double murder accused Rameez Patel in Sterpark, Polokwane.

It’s understood Yunus Mayet and his family were returning home from a mall yesterday when they were held at gunpoint by three unknown suspects.

Police say the suspects fired shots randomly in the house, took Mayet and drove away with him.

He was found lying dead along Silicon Road next to the airport with bullet wounds on his body.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says they are investigating a case of kidnapping and murder.

“The suspects also stole cellphones and money.”

Ngoepe has urged anyone with information about the suspects involved in this matter to contact the police