Civil society organisations concerned about attacks on foreign nationals
Right2Know spokesperson Dale McKinley says the looting and the spreading of threatening messages should end and basic human rights must be respected.
JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations say they are concerned about xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals who own shops in the country.
The Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa, Section27, Right2Know, Amnesty International and Lawyers for Human Rights have come together and condemned the attacks.
He says the campaign demands that law enforcement agencies respond decisively with those who commit these acts.
“Information is important so that everybody has the facts because often people base their opinion on false information.”
Comments
